Tom Delonge of Blink-182 is Crowd Funding a Spaceship

Yes, Tom is very serious and wants you to help.

Former Blink-182 member Tom Delonge has been working the last 2 years on a very secret project called To The Stars. Tom has partnered with former government officials to study consciousness, brain-computer interfaces, unidentified aerial phenomenons (UAP) and telepathy. To The Stars Academy says it strives to be a powerful vehicle for change and that its members will have the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition them to products that can change the world. “We believe there are transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience, but they can only be accomplished through the unrestricted support of breakthrough research, discovery and innovation.” All of this will be done Without the restrictions of government priorities. So far the company has yearned $383,773 from 826 investors. Tom even showed off the first design for the companies interstellar ship.