Rose Leslie Made Kit Harington Dress Up As John Snow For Halloween

In a recent interview with Heat, Kit Harrington discussed the most embarrassing Halloween costume he’s ever worn. Harrington claims that for a ‘bad taste” Halloween party his fiancee, Rose Leslie, pressured him into wearing a John Snow costume. Kit claims, “She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, ‘I won’t love you if you don’t wear it… You should do it.'”

Needless to say it was pretty embarrassing for Kit, he felt pretty sad dressing up as his own character for a party. Too bad we don’t have a picture of this infamous costume.

