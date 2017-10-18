Police Arrest Thief Who Would Hide In Suitcase And Steal From Luggage In Cargo Hold

Passengers in France traveling between Paris and Beauvais airport were perplexed how so much of their possessions would wind up missing during the duration of the 75 minute trip.

Police asked passengers to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity, and luckily for them, one eagle-eyed driver indeed noticed something pretty noteworthy. The driver remembered a tip about a large brown bag potentially moving on its own. When the train arrived in Beauvais, police apprehended the gentleman who picked up the brown rucksack, along with a smaller black bag, and investigated.

Upon arresting him, police found a man hidden inside the sack, who would, once inside the cargo hold of the train, would unzip the bag and go to the town on all the other luggage. In the smaller black bag, police found two laptops, money, and “various objects of value.”

The man hiding in the suitcase was given an eight-month prison sentence, while his accomplice received a year ling sentence, due to his more severe criminal record.

Via Yahoo!

