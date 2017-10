The Global Association of International Sports Federation has recently granted pole dancing ‘Observer Status.’ This means that pole dancing is now classified as a sport.

Katie Coates, 41, who is the president of the international pole sports federation has been fighting to make pole dancing a sport for over 11 years now. Coates isn’t stopping there though. She is currently campaigning to have pole sports included in theĀ 2024 Olympic games.

Via Daily Mail