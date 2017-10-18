Nintendo Is Bringing Super Mario to the State Fair of Texas

Filed Under: Fair, Mario, nintendo, State Fair of Texas, Super Mario, Super Mario Odyssey, Video Games
(Photo credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Looks like everyone’s favorite plumber is heading to the State Fair of Texas for a little fun. Nintendo is currently celebrating the release Super Mario Odyssey by doing a cross-country tour before its big launch on Nintendo Switch October 27. Of the many tour dates for the launch, one is in Dallas with Mr. Big Tex himself!

Nintendo will be making its stop Wednesday, October 18. People who decide to swing by what they’re calling the “Dallas Kingdom” will able to meet Mario and take photos with him. In addition, those who stop by will even get to try hands-on Super Mario Odyssey before it even hits the stores.

There’s one more plus to going October 18. Wednesdays are $4 admission when you bring 4 cans of food to any State Fair of Texas gate. The donations will go toward the North Texas Food Bank. See a full list of discounts at the State Fair here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live