Man Finds Winning Lottery Ticket In Old Shirt; Turns It In Two Days Before Expiration For $24.1 Million

Jimmie Smith always said he’d go through those lottery tickets in the pocket of an old shirt hanging in his closet eventually. The New Jersey man said, “I always told myself, ‘I’ll check them when I have the time.'”

Well, Smith should thank whatever inspired him to rummage through that pocket of old tickets on May 23, as he found one that expired on May 25. That ticket also, now, happened tobe worth $24.1 million.

Last Spring, the New York Lottery begged and pleaded for players to check and see if their tickets were winners, as winners have a year to claim their prize, and nobody claimed the $24 million.

Play #LOTTO, been to TriBeCa? Check your tickets to see if you’re a $24M winner! Your winnings expire on 5/25/17! https://t.co/jMAy3GYlmi pic.twitter.com/qtC0tJcS4c — New York Lottery (@newyorklottery) May 19, 2017

Neither the commission, nor Smith, knew he had the winning ticket, but he has to be thanking his lucky stars he found it when he did. Had he waited just two days, we would have lost his entire prize.

This man found a $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt just two days before it expired. Congrats to Jimmie Smith! pic.twitter.com/9yCPqaaQg9 — Jemisha Johnson (@jemisha_johnson) October 14, 2017

Gweneth Dean, director of the Commission’s Division of the Lottery, said after finally awarding Smith his winnings, “We are thrilled that this lucky winner was able to locate this life-changing ticket.”

Smith chose to accept the winnings over a 26 year period, and as far as what he’s going to do with the money, the father of two and grandfather of twelve said he plans to have an “all-family discussion” once things settle down.

Via Pix11

