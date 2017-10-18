Las Vegas Security Guard Is NOT Missing, In Fact He Resurfaced On Ellen

Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos is NOT missing, nor did he have any involvement with the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Can we just say spreading false information can ruin people’s lives!

Since the shooting in Las Vegas, rumors have been swirling that security guard Jesus Campos was an accomplice to Stephen Paddock. Las Vegas police cleared Campos immediately and even praised the man for helping clear the 32nd floor of hotel guests.

Well, Campos’ name is back in the news today after he cancelling an appearance on Sean Hannity. Several stories have surfaced that Campos is “missing”. Those “missing” accusations came from people like Ann Coulter.

MANDALAY BAY SECURITY GUARD, JESUS CAMPOS, NOW MISSING AFTER SCHEDULING 5 MEDIA INTERVIEWS – https://t.co/7xzDT6Xuae — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 13, 2017

Campos was never missing! He simply cancelled all media interview without an explanation. According to his union, Campos went to a walk-in medical clinic that same evening.

LVMPD officer Larry Hadfield, told Snopes…

“[Campos] is not missing. He’s not under arrest. We tell people what we know. If they don’t believe it but they’re going to believe whatever web site, then I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Basically, when Campos was originally spoken to, he just wanted to get the entire story over with and move on with his life.

However, Campos did resurface to tell his story on Ellen.

Tomorrow, the first two people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here to tell their story – security officer Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Who wouldn’t skip Hannity to give Ellen the scoop?