Kevin Smith To Donate All Residuals From Weinstein-Produced Movies To Women In Film

By JT
Filed Under: Harvey Weinstein, hollywood babble-on, Kevin Smith, residuals, sexual harassment, weinstein company, women in film
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

On the latest episode of his podcast, actor and director Kevin Smith criticized and expressed his disappointment in movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who continues to face allegations of sexual assault from women in Hollywood.

Smith said in his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, “My entire career is tied up with the man.  It’s been a weird f–king week.  I just wanted to make some f–king movies, that’s it.  That’s why I came, that’s why I made Clerks.  And no f–king movie is worth all this.  Like, my entire career, f–k it, take it.  It’s wrapped up in something really f–king horrible.”

As a result, Smith announced that any residuals earned from his Weinstein produced films will be donated to Women in Film, which according to their website, “advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries – to achieve parity and transform culture.”

If the Weinstein Company happens to fall, Smith promised to continue donating $2,000 to Women in Film for the rest of his life.  He continued saying, “That feels like a start.  Hopefully that goes to people that get to make s-–t without having to deal with some f–king animal saying, ‘Here’s the price.'”

Via E!

