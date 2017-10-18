Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 18, 1990

Wednesday, October 18

The year was 1990, but it sure sounded like the 1980s on October 18th!

Gorbachev had just won the Nobel Peace Prize and a young man named Billie Joe Armstrong dropped out of school to pursue a career in music…that would of course lead to a decades long career with Green Day!

Nine songs and moments from October 18, 1990!

DNA ft. Suzanne Vega-Tom’s Diner

Poison-Something To Believe In

Deee-Lite-Groove Is In The Heart

Billy Idol-Cradle Of Love

Concrete Blonde-Joey

Depeche Mode-Policy Of Truth

Jon Bon Jovi-Blaze Of Glory

INXS-Suicide Blonde

Vanilla Ice-Ice Ice Baby