“Facts Of Life” Star Mindy Cohn Reveals Five-Year Battle WIth Breast Cancer

Mindy Cohn starred as Natalie Green for the entire duration of the ’80s sitcom The Facts of Life.

Unfortunately, while walking in her neighborhood in 2012, Cohn felt tired, and called her friend, Helen Hunt, for assistance. A visit to the doctor shortly thereafter revealed something growing in her breast. She was biopsied soon after.

Facts of Life Star Mindy Cohn Secret Five-Year Breast Cancer Battle https://t.co/jovwYCgsoH — People (@people) October 18, 2017

Over the next five years, Cohn underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. Always the optimist, the diagnosis drained her. She told People, “I’ve always been an optimist. But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. A nd then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it.”

She’s kept busy in the industry since The Facts of Life ended, but has taken a break from Hollywood since her diagnosis. Fortunately, today, Cohn is cancer-free. “I’m feeling great. And I’m so ready to get back to working. I think I’m a good actress, and I have a lot to offer. I’m excited to see what I get to do next!”

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter