Ed Sheeran Confirms Fracture In Right Wrist And Left Elbow; Forced To Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran is going to be out of commission for a while.

The singer revealed in a post on Instagram all our worst fears. Doctors confirmed that Sheeran fractured both his right wrist and left elbow, which whill force him to cancel all of his live shows in the immediate future.

The estimated recovery time for a fractured wrist and elbow is six to eight weeks, which is not enough time for Sheeran to recover before his stretch of shows in Asia next week. Sheeran captioned a photo of his broken wrist on Instagram, “A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details.”

Fortuantely, Ed should be fully healed by the time he stops in Arlington, October of next year!

