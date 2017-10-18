Don’t Worry Kids, These Dole Fun Size Mini Salads Aren’t A Real Halloween Treat

If you thought pennies and toothbrushes were terrible Halloween treats…you’d still be right.So what’s worse? Peppermints? Tic Tacs? Sugar free gum? What about salad???

GROSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Adam the Creator gave us a real scare with these Dole fun size mini salad kits for Halloween.

I would legit call the cops on any house that gave these out

Good news kiddos! These aren’t a real thing for Halloween! Woohoo! Although, they would be hilariously evil.

Now, just in case you’re worried about the possibility of  getting one of these tiny salad kits in your bag this year, we’ve got the entire Dole product lineup for you right HERE.

 

 

