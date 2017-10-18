Beyoncé Turned Down A Role In The Live-Action “Beauty And The Beast” As It Wasn’t Big Enough

The recent live-action Beauty and the Beast could have had a healthy dose of Bey, if director Bill Condon had offered her a larger part.

Condon recently admitted to Yahoo, that Beyoncé was offered the role of Plumette the feather duster, but she turned it down. “It wasn’t a big enough part. She would have been a good feather duster.” The role eventually went to Beyond the Lights star Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Instead of Beauty and the Beast, Beyoncé spent 2015 recording Lemonade, so she probably made the smart decision!

Plus, even though she turned down the role, Bey still absolutely slayed at the film’s premiere!

Via ET

