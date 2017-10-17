Tonya Harding Reportedly “Getting In Shape” And “Skating Again” In Preparation Of Upcoming Biopic

Tonya Harding was one of the main perpetrators in one of the biggest sporting scandals of all time, after she and her husband hired a man to attack the knee of rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympic Games.

Once of the top figure skaters in the world, Harding’s life went into a downward spiral after receiving three years probation, 500 hours of community service, a $160,000 fine, and a lifetime ban from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

Harding has made some public appearances, but will soon be thrust full force into public consciousness with the release of a movie about her life, starring Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie. The biopic, which is scheduled to be released in December, has Harding skating for the first time in a long time, and actually getting in shape, according to a friend. A friend told People, “Tonya is getting ready to be seen again. She’s eating well and has lost some weight. She’s getting in shape and is even skating again. She’s really excited about this.”

Tonya Harding is 'Getting In Shape and Skating Again' In Preparation for Upcoming Biopic https://t.co/3fzAXOMi0R — People (@people) October 17, 2017

Harding was willing to become involved with the biopic, as she’s a fan of Robbie’s, especially after the actress told W Magazine she is a fan of the skater as well, and even identifies with Harding. “The more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view. I’m on her side 100 percent. I don’t think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted. She didn’t fit in. And I love that.”

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter