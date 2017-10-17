Pink’s “Beautiful Drama” Set To Debut As 2017’s Biggest Album Release

P!nk’s latest album, Beautiful Trauma, is on pace to sell over 300,000 units in its first week of sale.

Not only will the album debut #1 on the Billboard 200, P!nk will also have the best-selling album by a female artist in 2017. It will be P!nk’s second #1 album, following her 2012 release, The Truth About Love.

The album will blow past the current #1, Katy Perry’s Witness which sold 180,000 units in its first week. P!nk’s high sales amount can be attributed to a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion, which coincides with her upcoming stadium tour. Similar promotions have generated high sales for other artists including Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, Katy Perry’s Witness, LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream, and The Chainsmokers’ Memories… Do Not Open.

The last album by a female artist to earn over 300,000 in its first week of sale was Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which sold an incredible 653,000 unit last year.

Via Billboard

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter