Northern Michigan University Offering Degree In Study Of Growing Marijuana

Northern Michigan University offered an unusual degree for a select group of students this semester: marijuana.

Some universities do offer classes on marijuana law and policy, Northern Michigan is rather unusual, however, as they are offering a course study in the growth and cultivation of the plant. Specifically, NMU is focusing on the science and business behind growing marijuana. Sophomore student Alex Roth said, “When they hear what my major is, there are a lot of people who say, ‘Wow, cool dude. You’re going to get a degree growing marijuana.’ But it’s not an easy degree at all.”

Brandon Canfield, an associate chemistry professor at Northern Michigan gave a brief outline of the course content, saying that while student’s don’t actually grow marijuana in the classes, they “learn how to measure and extract the compounds in the plants that can be used for medicinal purposes, then transfer that knowledge to marijuana, which has been used to treat a variety of illnesses, including chronic pain, nausea, seizures and glaucom.” The students also focus on other plants that are traditionally recognized with medicinal value but aren’t illegal to grow.

As far as why Northern Michigan is offering the degree, university trustee James Haveman said, “Many of the states are legalizing different substances and they’re really looking for quality people to do the chemistry and the science. And it’s the university’s responsibility to produce those kinds of students for those kinds of jobs.”

Via Fox 6 Now

