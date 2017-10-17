Move Over Pumpkin Spice, Starbucks To Soon Offer Zombie Frappuccinos!

You might be waist deep in some Pumpkin Spice Lattes at the moment, it is the season after all. But Starbucks will soon be releasing a brand new LIMITED flavor of their frappuccinos that will throw you right into the middle of Halloween spirit!

Details are scarce, as Starbucks is keeping their lips extremely tight on the matter, but there have been leaks and rumblings that the coffee chain will soon be offering a Zombie Frappuccino!

The Frapp will be bright green, with a stripe of pink and pink whipped cream to mirror your brains!

We are getting a new Halloween frappuccino at work #zombiefrappuccino and I'm scared because it's colorful like the #unicornfrappuccino 😳 — Anthony Figueroa (@Anevfi0089) October 12, 2017

A Starbucks location in South Carolina may have spoiled the surprise, by posting a chalkboard advertisement for the Frapp, captioning “Coming soon to a Starbucks near you!”

Coming soon to a Starbucks near you! #Halloween #zombiefrappuccino #kingandmary #Starbucks A post shared by King & Mary Starbucks (@kingmarystarbucks) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The green flavor will reportedly be “Green Caramel Apple,” bit so far no word on what the brains will taste like!

