Miami Politician Claims To Have Been Abducted By Aliens; Could Land Spot In Congress

Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera claims to have been abducted by extraterrestrials when she was seven years, old, and again when she was seventeen.

She described the aliens as three blond, big-bodied beings, two females, one male, who have communicated with her telepathically several times in her life. She is also currently in a congressional race to replace current Miami Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Rodriguez Aguilera has recounted her alien experience several times in the past, describing her times being abducted. Whether or not she went into space or just hovered above the ground she doesn’t know.

Amongst the many things she found out from the aliens, Rodriguez Aguilera mentioned:

▪ There are 30,000 skulls — “different from humans” — in a cave in the Mediterranean island of Malta.

▪ The world’s “energy center” is in Africa.

▪ The Coral Castle, a limestone tourist attraction South Miami-Dade, is actually an ancient Egyptian pyramid.

▪ “God is a universal energy.”

When asked about her alien encounters, Rodriguez Aguilera told the Miami Herald, “For years people, including Presidents like Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter and astronauts have publicly claimed to have seen unidentified flying objects and scientists like Stephen Hawking and institutions like the Vatican have stated that there are billions of galaxies in the universe and we are probably not alone.”

Via Miami Herald

