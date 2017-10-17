Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 17, 1981

Tuesday, October 17
The year was 1981. On this day, the national debt had just topped a trillion for the first time. Plus, an unknown rocker named Prince had just opened for the Rolling Stones at the LA Coliseum.
Nine songs and moments from October 17, 1981!
Rolling Stones-Start Me Up
The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed
Stray Cats-Rock This Town
Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl
Journey-Who’s Crying Now
Olivia Newton-John-Physical
Hall & Oates-Kiss On My List
The Police-Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Christopher Cross-Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)