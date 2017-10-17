Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 17, 1981

Tuesday, October 17

The year was 1981. On this day, the national debt had just topped a trillion for the first time. Plus, an unknown rocker named Prince had just opened for the Rolling Stones at the LA Coliseum.

Nine songs and moments from October 17, 1981!

Rolling Stones-Start Me Up

The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed

Stray Cats-Rock This Town

Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl

Journey-Who’s Crying Now

Olivia Newton-John-Physical

Hall & Oates-Kiss On My List

The Police-Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Christopher Cross-Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)