Grand Opening Set for New IKEA in Grand Prairie

North Texas IKEA fans get ready, your second location is set to open this December.

The nearly 300,000 sq ft retail store will officially open to the public on December 13 at 9 a.m.

The Grand Prairie store will be the fourth store in Texas, with others in Frisco, Houston and Round Rock. With two others opening in 2019 in Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Consistent with the company’s goal of being energy independent by 2020, IKEA – Grand Prairie will make their 47th location with solar power. Currently IKEA owns more than 700,000 solar panels on buildings across the world, along with approximately 300 wind turbines, including 104 in the U.S.