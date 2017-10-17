Grand Opening Set for New IKEA in Grand Prairie

Filed Under: Grand Prairie, Ikea, Store, Texas
(Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

North Texas IKEA fans get ready, your second location is set to open this December.

The nearly 300,000 sq ft retail store will officially open to the public on December 13 at 9 a.m.

The Grand Prairie store will be the fourth store in Texas, with others in Frisco, Houston and Round Rock. With two others opening in 2019 in Fort Worth and San Antonio.

 

Consistent with the company’s goal of being energy independent by 2020, IKEA – Grand Prairie will make their 47th location with solar power. Currently IKEA owns more than 700,000 solar panels on buildings across the world, along with approximately 300 wind turbines, including 104 in the U.S.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live