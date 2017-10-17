Get A Tiny House Delivered To Your Front Door Thanks To Amazon

So it’s pretty much common knowledge that Amazon can deliver almost anything to your house. Well now, they will deliver an actual house to your house.

Well a shipping container house that is. MODS International has now made their shipping container homes easier to order. All it will take is a few clicks of your mouse and a brand new tiny house will be yours.

The 320 square foot homes are somewhat bare, but they do come complete with all the appliances. The house will run you roughly $36,000 plus $4,500 for freight shipping since it falls out of the boundaries for 2 day Prime.

-source via apartmenttherapy.com