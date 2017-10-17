Ed Sheeran Breaks Arm After Being Hit By A Car While Bike Riding; May Affect Upcoming Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran was scheduled to kick off the Asian leg of his tour on October 22. Unfortunately, Tapei might have to wait a little while to get their fill of Ed.

The singer revealed in an Instagram post, of which he has one arm in a cast, the other on a sling, that he was hit by a car while riding his bike, and is currently waiting on medical advice to determine if he is allowed to play shows.

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Sheeran has 14 more dates scheduled this year, including stops in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand before heading off to Australia in 2018.

