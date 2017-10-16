Rape Charges Against Nelly Dropped, Accuser Tells Police To Halt Investigation

Rapper and actor Nelly was booked into an Auburn, Washington jail last weekend after being accused of assaulting and raping a woman on his tour bus.

Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., denied the allegations, claiming them to be false, and maintained his innocence. He was not charged while in jail, and was eventually released. Just over a week later, the accuser has decided to drop all charges against Nelly, and told the police to halt their investigation.

The accuser’s attorney, Karen Koehler, posted a letter on behalf of her client that read:

Today she is telling the Auburn Police Department and the King County Prosecutor’s Office to put a halt to the criminal investigation of Cornell Haynes, Jr. (aka “Nelly”). She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.

She never wanted notoriety. She never wanted a dime from that man.

She wants to go back to school and to graduate. And this she cannot do if she remains hidden in her room, crying her heart out.

Koehler also added that the woman wishes she had not called 911, “because she believes the system is going to fail her.”

Nelly was initially arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape, indicating force was used, or the victim was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless, mentally incapacitated or developmentally disabled.

