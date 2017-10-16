Prophets of Rage Support NFL Protest with ‘Strength in Numbers’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Rap-rock super-group Prophets of Rage have come out in support of NFL players openly protesting racial injustice with the band’s latest music video, “Strength in Numbers.”

The politically charged clips juxtaposes images of NFL players and fans protesting with footage of ants working together to accomplish shared goals next to historical markers of racist oppression.

“ALMOST anything can be built or toppled with a collective force,” says rapper Chuck D of the video. “A movement is never about an individual. On the opposition of Colin Kaepernick in today’s sports world, we ask ‘is it the KNEE or is it The N—-?'”

