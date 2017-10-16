Marvel Drops Awesome New Trailer For ‘Black Panther’

Marvel just gave us our first full look at the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ movie. We last saw King T’Challa during the face off between Iron Man and Captain America and now the focus looks to be on T’Challa and his home country of Wakanda.

Besides some epic action the new trailer also gave us a look at the main villain of the movie, Erik Killmonger. There’s no doubt that ‘Black Panther’ will live up to Marvel’s amazing reputation.

‘Black Panther’ hits theaters in February and you can check out the new trailer above.

 

