Man Hides In The Woods For Ten Years To Avoid His “Nagging” Wife

Malcolm Applegate was a gardener for 25 years in Farnborough in the United Kingdom before he married his wife.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t until he was married that his life as gardener became a little difficult. “I loved the job and I still love tending to gardens now. It wasn’t until I got married that my life became increasingly unsettled.”

As Applegate took on more work, and his long hours tending to his gardens kept growing, his wife grew angrier and angrier, before she demanded that he cut his hours. After a “long time trying to stay in the marriage,” Applegate got fed up, and without uttering a word to any member of his family, packed up and left his home.

Malcolm Applegate, Gardener, Got So Fed Up With His Wife's Nagging He Went To Live In the Woods for Ten Year https://t.co/uubPsSlO60 pic.twitter.com/pZBHgcSGV2 — LifeExperienceQuotes (@L_EQuotes) October 12, 2017

For ten years, Applegate backpacked and slept in the woods near Kingston, which is south west of London. He maintained some employment by working on gardens at a community center for the elderly.

Now, Applegate is ready to get his life back on track. The sabbatical away from his wife as apparently worked wonders, as he said they now have a “great relationship again.” He works and lives at Emmaus Greenwich, a shelter for the homeless to live, work, and rebuild their lives.

Applegate said of his new home and job, “My day-to-day involves working in the shop or driving the vans, I’m not fussy what jobs are given to me as long as I’m working. In my spare time, I enjoy doing sponsored walks for other homeless charities. I’d like the people who donate to Emmaus to know that I am grateful for being given a second chance at life. I have a lovely room, I am able to work and I can still lead an active social life – I love it here – my life is officially back on track.”

Via The Sun

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter