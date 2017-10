Monday, October 16

The year was 1989. On this day, Evangelist Billy Graham had just received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and Wayne Gretzky had just become the NHL’s all-time leading scorer.

Here were the songs burnin’ up the charts on October 16, 1989!

Young MC-Bust A Move

Roxette-Listen To Your Heart

Motley Crue-Dr. Feelgood

Madonna-Cherish

Rolling Stones-Mixed Emotions

B-52s-Love Shack

Milli Vanilli-Blame It On The Rain

Aerosmith-Love In An Elevator

Janet Jackson-Miss You Much