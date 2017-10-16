House Cat Perfectly Interrupts Live News Report Investigating ‘Cougar Sightings’

An adorable house cat recently stole the show during a live news report in Mississippi investigating cougar sightings. Reporter Scott Madaus from Memphis, TN has to be feeling the love this week after the news report went viral. Madaus opened up the segment standing in a field detailing an occurrence between a cougar and a pedestrian. He turned to point to the area behind him when the first thing spotted was a house cat sitting there, probably bored. The best part was the description on the news screen that read, “LARGE CAT SPOTTED.”

You’ll want to watch this clip over and over again!

Of course the Internet was full of remarks from people who absolutely loved this report.

That's the cougar's "stand-in". The star of the news bit is resting comfortably in his trailor….

waiting to be called to the set. — J Reed (@EarthlingJR) October 14, 2017

My favorite part is how the cat looks so bored.🐾 — BeaglesResist (@BeaglesResist) October 13, 2017

when you lied on your resume about how much experience you have pic.twitter.com/6BzkTFZVPM — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017