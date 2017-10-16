Half Smoked Cigar Belonging To Winston Churchill Sold At Auction For $12,000

By JT
(Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A cigar partially smoked by former British Prime Minster Winston Churchill at the Le Bourget Airport in Paris in May, 1947 just sold for auction in Palm Beach, Florida.

The buyer, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the cigar for approximately $12,000.  The cigar was kept since 1947 by a British airman who flew the Prime Minister and his wife back and forth from Paris.

The cigar features a red and gold band featuring the “La Corona” logo, along with Churchill’s name printed across the label.  The auction also included a photo of Churchill smoking the cigar.  He was traveling to Paris, at the time, to accept France’s highest military honour, the Medaille Militaire.

Another of Churchill’s chewed cigar butts sold at auction in 2015 for just over $3,000.

Via BBC

