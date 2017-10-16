Football Announcer Has Hilarious “Ron Burgundy” Moment While Reading From Teleprompter

By JT
Filed Under: Anchorman, announcer, dick stockton, Football, Funny, Ron Burgundy, teleprompter, Video, Will Ferrell
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

During Sunday’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams game, announcer Dick Stockton had a moment that would make Ron Burgundy proud.

Stockton was highlighting some of the key points for the game, when the teleprompter read, “Look on graphic for the final two bullet points,” meaning Stockton should look at the graphic on the broadcast screen for the final two bullet points.

Of course, Stockton did not do that, and read the line as if it were his script.

He and analyst Mark Schlereth played it off like nothing weird occurred, but we all know it happened.

You stay classy, Dick Stockton!

Via FTW

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live