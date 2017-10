That's what 1,300 pounds of pumpkin looks like against a car. The pumpkin won. #yxe pic.twitter.com/UxHvq0jONo — Rebekah Lesko (@RebekahLesko) October 15, 2017

Ever wonder what would happen if you dropped a 1,300 pound pumpkin onto a car from really really high up? Well that’s exactly what these people did. In the video you can see the pumpkin absolutely trash that poor car.

Ever wondered what damage a 1,300-pound pumpkin could do to a car? Pumpkin drop @BlackFoxSpirits #yxe was "epic" according to the 8 yr old. pic.twitter.com/jeH9O2Vsve — Laura Monchuk (@SaskMomDotCom) October 15, 2017

Wrecking cars wasn’t the only thing these people did. They must have had a fun day full of smashing pumpkins. They also filled another giant pumpkin with candy and dropped it for all the kids.

Chaos ensues after giant pumpkin filled with candy is dropped! @BlackFoxSpirits pic.twitter.com/P169P4CwxA — Fiona Odlum (@FionaOdlum) October 15, 2017

Via Barstool Sports