Denison Whataburger Employee Fired For Refusing To Serve Police Officer

Denison officers Casey Hunt and Donald Rhode went to their local Whataburger restaurant Saturday but were refused service from the employee behind the counter, who called them both racists and commented how she hated the police as they beat up and arrested her boyfriend.

Denison Police Chief Jay Burch detailed the officers’ experiences in a long Facebook rant that quickly went viral.

Eventually, the officers were served, with the managers telling them, “I don’t get into politics.”

Well, Whataburger’s actions were swift. The employee who refused to serve the officers was fired, and Whataburger also announced they would be retraining their managers in case future situations like this occur. The company responded on regards to the post, “Whataburger truly appreciates our law enforcement and their efforts to protect and serve our communities.”

Burch wrote on Facebook, after executives from Whataburger met with the officers at the Denison location, “It was a positive meeting and we appreciate the timely response of Whataburger officials to address this problem and certainly were appreciative of the apologies given.”

Via Star Telegram

