A Food Network TV Pilot is Going to Be Filmed at The State Fair This Wednesday

Very little is known about this unnamed TV pilot.

So little the listing would not list the celebrity guest, only that it is a recognizable face in the food world. Guide Live says that this mysterious TV pilot is looking for extras to fill the audience. If you’d like to be in the audience, the filming runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. They’ll let about 30 or 40 people into a cordoned-off area in Cotton Bowl Plaza. Email Dija at casting@citizenpictures.com in advance and tell her why you should get chosen. There’s a possibility your’re going to have to eat some State Fair Food.

