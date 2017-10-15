Smoking in Fort Worth Bars Could Be a Thing of the Past

The current Fort Worth ordinance bans smoking in most public places, but it is allowed in bars hotel/motel rooms, private clubs and outdoor dining areas.

Mayor Betsy Price, tells the Fort Worth Star Telegram “I truly think the timing is good now for us, as part of our healthy city initiative, to look at our ordinance. Heck, even Billy Bob’s moved in the direction of a smoke-free environment.” On Tuesday city attorneys will brief the City Council on the current ordinance, and on possible language changes, as well as what other cities are doing. Any possible change that may come will likely cover banning smoking in bars and possibly bingo parlors, and leaving retail tobacco stores, cigar bars and hookah lounges, as exempt.