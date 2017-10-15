‘Hustler’ Offers $10 Million Cash for “Impeachment Worthy Dirt” on Trump

Hustler founder Larry Flynt ran a full-page ad in the Washington Post today, offering a $10 million reward for any information that leads to the impeachment of President Trump.

In the ad, Flynt announced his grievances with Trump’s actions as president and reassured readers of his ‘successful’ rewards in the past for politicians.

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse,” the ad reads. “Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate. To succeed, impeachment requires unimpeachable evidence. That’s why I am making this offer.”

The porn producer has offered rewards for information on Bob Livingston in 1999, who eventually resigned from Congress, along with with David Vitter, who weathered a prostitution scandal in 2007.

“Sure I could use that $10 million to buy luxuries or further my businesses,” Flynt writes, “but what good would that do me in a world devastated by the most powerful moron in history?”

What many fail to realize is an impeachment does not necessarily mean the president will be removed from office. An impeachment proceeds like a bill passing through legislature. Which can take months, if not years, to occur.

In order for President Trump to be removed from office, a majority in the House of Representatives – 218 out of 435 members – must approve the impeachment articles. This would be highly unlikely as currently Republicans hold 238 HoR seats; which means at least 25 Republicans would have to vote to impeach.

Next, it then has to pass through the Senate. A two-thirds majority vote would be needed to ever convict and consequently remove the POTUS from office.