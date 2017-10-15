Astronauts Took a Fidget Spinner with Them up to Space

You think it will spin forever?

On Friday, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik posted a video of himself and some of his astronaut pals taking Newton’s laws of motion for a test ride by messing with a fidget spinner aboard the International Space Station. This little device turned into a fun science experiment. Can a fidget spinner spin forever in space? No, not exactly. According to Mashables, Miriam Kramer, says “even on the Space Station, the (albeit low) friction and air pressure would still slow the spinner down to eventually stop it.” Though Bresnik notes why the fidget spinner seems to spin a little crazier than usual. “Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit.”