Late Night Comics Take “Anti-Trump” Stance – Jimmy Fallon Refuses

Late night comics from Jimmy Kimmel to Stephen Colbert have traded their traditional comedy for political commentary; however, one comedian is refusing to join the “anti-Trump” bandwagon.

Jimmy Fallon is defending his decision to keep his show from becoming a political crusade like other late night hosts have. He says many of the president’s words and actions are just “too serious” for joke fodder.

“With Trump, it’s just like every day’s a new thing. He gives a lot of material. A lot of stuff is hard to even make a joke about,” Fallon said in a preview of an NBC “Today” show interview to air Sunday. “It’s just too serious.”

While late night comedy has always included jokes and jabs at the President, it’s not always been partisan ideology. Many comics have simply traded their punch lines for leftist talking points. Many Americans agree while President Trump does provide great comedy material – enough is enough.

Viewers are starting to become turned off by the constant political lectures, instead of traditional laughter, as late night viewership has dropped by millions.

What do you think, should comics continue their political jabs at Trump, or give it a rest and go back to traditional laughs instead of lectures??