Las Vegas Victim: Tina Frost Wakes Up From Coma, Takes First Steps

Since the horrific Las Vegas shooting that happened on Oct 1st at a country festival, Tina Frost, who was shot by Stephen Paddock, has finally wakened up from a coma and has finally took her first steps without help.

She was shot in the head, in which the bullet passed through her right eye and shattered the front of her skull.

She went into surgery in Las Vegas that lasted about three hours, but was unable to move afterwards.

Her mother, Mary Watson Moreland says that Frost managed to breathe on her own for six hours.

“We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes,” her mom says.

She still has fragments of the bullet inside her brain, in which the doctors says that it will be there forever.

Though, other milestones of her long road to recovery was tapping her foot to the music, opened her left eye and giving the thumbs up.

Prayers to those who are still on recovery from this tragic event.

Marco A. Salinas

Article via CBS News