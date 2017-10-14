Jason “Aquaman” Momoa Apologizes For 2011 Rape Comment

At 0:12 into the above video, prepare to get sick to your stomach.

The video was taken during a Game of Thrones Comic-Con panel 6-years ago in 2011 where Jason Momoa (Aquaman in the soon to be released Justice League) joked about rape. Once you get over the initial shock of watching the video, check out the reactions of his cast members…OUCH.

Amid all of the sexual assault allegations that Harvey Weinstein is dealing with, Hollywood’s skeletons are flying out of the closet left and right: including this video.

Social media blew up after the video resurfaced. But yesterday Jason Momoa responded by apologizing on his Instagram account:

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

What do you think of the situation/what was said?

Source: ETOnline/MSN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.