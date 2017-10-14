Frisco Elementary School Attempts to Sweep Sexual Assualt Allegations Under the Rug

Filed Under: Frisco, North Texas, parents, Police, School, sexual assault, students
Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A North Texas mother is outraged over how she says, Frisco ISD elementary school is handling reports of her son being bullied and sexually assaulted in the school restroom.

Courtney Brooks’ son has reported accusations of another student bullying and assaulting him. Despite the serious accusations the school simply asked both students to sign a “stay-away” form which is their pledge to not bother the other for 3 months.

McKinney police are now investigating the incident after Brooks filed a complaint, after school administrators failed to notify her or local authorities of the incident.

 

Frisco ISD immediately released a statement saying, “We would like to take this opportunity to assure our community that any and all allegations of sexual abuse/assault are taken seriously…”

Brooks says asking students to sign the stay-away pledge, is not taking sexual assault allegations seriously. She accuses Frisco ISD of being more concerned with their image than to get involved with bullying or assaults on campus.

“I don’t think they want a stat of assault or sexual assault on their record because it will make them look bad,” said Brooks.

Just days after the reported incident, the school scheduled both of the boys to attend a field trip together. According to CBSdfw, the school has not taken any disciplinary action, amidst police investigations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live