Frisco Elementary School Attempts to Sweep Sexual Assualt Allegations Under the Rug

A North Texas mother is outraged over how she says, Frisco ISD elementary school is handling reports of her son being bullied and sexually assaulted in the school restroom.

Courtney Brooks’ son has reported accusations of another student bullying and assaulting him. Despite the serious accusations the school simply asked both students to sign a “stay-away” form which is their pledge to not bother the other for 3 months.

McKinney police are now investigating the incident after Brooks filed a complaint, after school administrators failed to notify her or local authorities of the incident.

Frisco ISD immediately released a statement saying, “We would like to take this opportunity to assure our community that any and all allegations of sexual abuse/assault are taken seriously…”

Brooks says asking students to sign the stay-away pledge, is not taking sexual assault allegations seriously. She accuses Frisco ISD of being more concerned with their image than to get involved with bullying or assaults on campus.

“I don’t think they want a stat of assault or sexual assault on their record because it will make them look bad,” said Brooks.

Just days after the reported incident, the school scheduled both of the boys to attend a field trip together. According to CBSdfw, the school has not taken any disciplinary action, amidst police investigations.