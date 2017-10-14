Former TCU Student Ends Up Wining Big on Wheel of Fortune,

“I still can’t believe it happened.”

Even if you don’t win it all on a game show, it’s still fun to be a part of it. Sanders Campbell, Dallasite and former TCU student ended up competing on “Wheel of Fortune” during ‘Salute to Texas Week’ and won $45,000 and won a trip to Antigua. Campbell tells the Fort Worth Star Telegram “It’s one of those things that you think would never happen to you, like having your name drawn in a big raffle or winning the lottery. I still can’t believe it happened.” He and his wife have a two year old and another due in December; they decided that they would donate 20% of the winnings to charity. “With all of the devastation that Hurricane Harvey brought to the Texas Coast, and this being “Salute to Texas Week,” on “Wheel of Fortune,” this is a great opportunity for us to give back to our community in a time of need.” Campbell answered 4 out of 5 phrases correct. The losing phrase was in the living thing category; the clue then read: “_ _ LD _R_NC_.” “I knew “WILD” and that the second word was ‘BR_NC_’ but I had the letter ‘A’ stuck in my head so wasn’t able to solve “WILD BRONCO” and missed out on winning a car as the final prize.”