Flight 666 Makes Final Flight To HEL Yesterday: On Friday The 13th

It’s been called, “The World’s Unluckiest Flight”: and it’s easy to understand why!

Finnair flight AY666 to HEL: yes, flight 666 to HEL.  And it flew for the last time yesterday: Friday the 13th.

Specifically, the plane flew from Copenhagen to Helsinki, Finland (and the length of a flight to HEL is about 2 1/2 hours…who knew?).

Of the 11 years that Finnair’s run the flight, it turns out that yesterday’s flight was the 21st time it’s lined-up with the unluckiest day of the year.

Unfortunately (or fortunately?), Finnair is getting rid of the scary flight number: they’re doing an overhaul on flight numbering.

Source: Relaxnews (AFP)

