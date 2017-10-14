Buc-ee’s Bathrooms Are About To Go High-Tech

You know how they have those lights above the parking spaces at DFW Airport’s parking garage to let you know if the space is taken (red) or not taken (green)? Buc-ee’s is about ready to get as creative with their bathrooms!

The famous Texas roadside travel store (you know you love those clean and spacious bathrooms) has contributed to a $3 million funding of Tooshlights: a startup that sells a unique bathroom system.

Here’s how it works.

A “smart latch” is installed in each bathroom stall: a series of lights on the ceiling above the stalls show if the space is occupied (red light) or unoccupied (green light). Check it out below.

Laugh if you will: but you know this is going to come in handy when Buc-ee’s (in one of their 33 locations) is full of holiday-traveling bathroom-goers!

Source: Dallas News

