This Italian Company Is Giving Employees Paid Sick Leave To Take Care Of Sick Pets

An Italian woman was recently granted paid sick leave to take care of a member of her family. Her loved one in need was actually her sick 12-year-old English setter. Surprisingly her argument worked and her employer granted her leave. Pet advocacy groups are calling this a ground breaking decision and claim that this could pave the way for similar cases in the future.

The woman in question, named Anna works for Sapienza University in Rome. Her boss granted her two days paid sick leave to bring her dog to the vet for surgery. The basis of her argument is that she lives alone and is the only one who can take care of her setter. Advocacy groups who helped Anna with her case also argued that if she failed to provide proper care for her pet she could actually face legal ramifications.

Via NY Times