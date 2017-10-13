Man Gets A Big T-Mobile Tattoo For A Free iPhone 8

Philip Harrison really wanted a free iPhone 8.  So much so, that the 20-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native offered to tattoo the magenta T-Mobile logo on his arm “for all to see” if T-Mobile CEO John Leger hooked him up with a new iPhone 8.

See how #TattooForPhilip played out in Philip and Jon’s tweets below.

Source: iDrop News

