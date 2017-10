Friday, October 13

Tomorrow (Saturday) is National Dessert Day! Here is our ode to all things Desserts and Sweets!

Warrant-Cherry Pie

Eric Carmen-Hungry Eyes

U2-The Sweetest Thing

Echo and the Bunnymen-Lips Like Sugar

The Rolling Stones-Brown Sugar

Depeche Mode-Just Can’t Get Enough

Maroon 5-Sugar

Squeeze-Tempted

Def Leppard-Pour Some Sugar on Me