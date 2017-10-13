High School Pep Rally in Laredo Texas Goes Viral for Their Tejano Band

These guys sure know how to put the pep in pep rally.

Martin High School in Laredo Texas keep doing what they’ve always done which is play tejano music during the pep rally. Might be different to the rest of us but is pretty normal for everyone else at Martin High. Guillermo Pro, the schools principal, tells the Fort Worth Star Telegram “This is who we are. We all stand to honor the national anthem, we take great pride in the amount of school spirit we show with our fight song. But out of 1,900 students, 1,300 of ours are English language learners. They love this kind of music, and with it, our pep rallies represent the heart and soul of our culture. They’re proud of who they are and where they come from. We dare to be ourselves.” The pep rally videos keep getting up to 450,000 views. Last year, the first pep rally that had the schools tejano band got close to a million views. Check out the video below.