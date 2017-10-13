Here We Go Again…Is The Shoe Pink And White Or Teal And Gray?

Remember when the world couldn’t decided whether that dress was white and gold or blue and black? It was one of the biggest debates of 2015. But if you missed out, (fashion) history always has a way of repeating itself.
Now, the most recent debate is whether or not this Vans shoe is pink and white, or teal and gray. What do you think?
In this picture, the shoe definitely looks teal and gray: but other pictures posted prove they’re actually pink and white.
What do you think?
Source: Bustle
