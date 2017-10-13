Granbury’s Revolver Brewing Creates New Beer: 100% Of Proceeds Going To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Thanks to GuideLive‘s Tiney Ricciardi, we know that Granbury, Texas’ Revolver Brewing has created Harvey Relief Golden Ale with 100% of proceeds going to Hurricane Harvey relief (American Red Cross and other charities).

The special brew is said to be similar to the company’s High Brass Blonde Ale.

The disaster was especially hard for Revolver co-founder Rhett Keisler to watch: he grew up in Sugar Land (a Houston suburb).

Revolver Brewing is releasing Harvey Relief Golden Ale on tap; as well as in bottles. You can find it wherever their beers are sold.

If you want to attend a launch event, here are the locations:

Oct. 13: The Londoner (Rockwall) from 6 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 16: Eureka! (Dallas) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 17: Blatt Beer and Table (Dallas) from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 26: Rockfish Seafood and Grill (Lewisville) from 6 to 9 p.m.

Thanks for stepping up, Revolver!

Source: GuideLive

