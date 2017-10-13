George Strait Sends Heartfelt Video Message To Terminally Ill Texas Little Girl

By JT
Filed Under: guidelive, George Strait, Officer Damon Cole, Heroes & Cops Against Childhood Cancer
10-year-old Bella, from Midland, Texas, just got the surprise of a lifetime.

Country superstar George Strait took some time to send Bella a sweet video (below).  Tragically, Bella’s apparently been given two weeks to live.

The video was posted by Fort Worth Police Officer Damon Cole: who’s behind the Heroes & Cops Against Childhood Cancer organization.  Officer Cole says Bella is a huge fan of George Strait, and always asks to listen to Strait after she awakes from anesthesia (Bella’s gone through several surgeries).

Not only did Officer Cole organize George Strait’s video message, but he helped send Bella and her family to Disneyland.

Read more about Officer Cole and his amazing work (and how you can help) here.

Source: GuideLive

