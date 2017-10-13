George Strait Sends Heartfelt Video Message To Terminally Ill Texas Little Girl

10-year-old Bella, from Midland, Texas, just got the surprise of a lifetime.

Country superstar George Strait took some time to send Bella a sweet video (below). Tragically, Bella’s apparently been given two weeks to live.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart @GeorgeStrait for doing this for Hero Bella. King George you have a heart of gold brother. #TeamBella pic.twitter.com/ovz3ihyZyv — Officer Damon Cole (@HeroesandCops) October 10, 2017

The video was posted by Fort Worth Police Officer Damon Cole: who’s behind the Heroes & Cops Against Childhood Cancer organization. Officer Cole says Bella is a huge fan of George Strait, and always asks to listen to Strait after she awakes from anesthesia (Bella’s gone through several surgeries).

Not only did Officer Cole organize George Strait’s video message, but he helped send Bella and her family to Disneyland.

My heart is so happy knowing that Hero Bella is having a good time @Disneyland. It breaks my heart knowing that Bella is terminal. pic.twitter.com/oYbkt7UajH — Officer Damon Cole (@HeroesandCops) October 11, 2017

